Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 997,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMNN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Imunon in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Imunon in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

NASDAQ IMNN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,846. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. Imunon has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Imunon worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

