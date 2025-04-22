Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Down 16.8% in March

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genprex stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.95% of Genprex worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GNPX traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,695. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. Genprex has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.