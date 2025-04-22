Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Truist Financial

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

GEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of Greif stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. 41,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. Greif has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $73.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greif news, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.89 per share, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,523.73. This represents a 7.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 104.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Greif by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

