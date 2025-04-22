Piper Sandler Lowers Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $100.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.18. 262,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.74. Impinj has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,553 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $153,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,300.76. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $55,805.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,752.25. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,290. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Impinj by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Impinj by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

