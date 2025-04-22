Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Price

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. 2,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660. The stock has a market cap of $301.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 18th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

