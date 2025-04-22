Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Stock

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ED. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.53. 388,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

