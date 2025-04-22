Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,978. Lotus Technology has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $13.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $860.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Lotus Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lotus Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Free Report) by 178.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lotus Technology were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

