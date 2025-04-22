Barclays Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $70.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.41. 2,547,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,117,398. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

