Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $11.76. Dana shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 42,813 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Dana alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dana

Dana Trading Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -102.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Dana by 484.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Dana by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Dana by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 687,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

