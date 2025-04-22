MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $7.50. MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 2,954 shares traded.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of -4.70.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
