ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.62, but opened at $28.57. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 951,190 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,627,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,379,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

