Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 20,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,196. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Enlivex Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 84,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

