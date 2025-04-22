Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.11, but opened at $120.10. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $121.29, with a volume of 63,130 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.34.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $187,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

