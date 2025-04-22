Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $12.15. Hesai Group shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 827,889 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.80 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Daiwa America upgraded Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $18.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSAI. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth about $110,560,000. Robert Bosch GmbH acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,768,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Hesai Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after acquiring an additional 183,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,736,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,496,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

