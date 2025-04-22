PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.90. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 710,230 shares.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 10.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $875.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

