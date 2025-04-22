Short Interest in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Increases By 18.2%

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COWS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,176. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

