Short Interest in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Increases By 18.2%

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COWS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,176. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $32.26.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 4 Stocks With +3% Yields and 50+ Years of Dividend Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.