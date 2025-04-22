Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $16.01. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 4,144 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 15,000 shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

