HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $15.12. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 12.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,483.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

