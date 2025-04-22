Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Grows By 19.5%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,340,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 12,840,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.84.

DLTR traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $82.06. 1,960,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,347. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,676 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

