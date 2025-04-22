5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of 5E Advanced Materials worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of FEAM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 1,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. 5E Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($4.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Maxim Group cut their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FEAM

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.