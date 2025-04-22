Juan Alonso Sells 845 Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Stock

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) Director Juan Alonso sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$12,689.03.
Juan Alonso also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 31st, Juan Alonso purchased 1,000 shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.51 per share, with a total value of C$14,510.00.
Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance
Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.16. 7,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.42. The stock has a market cap of C$367.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd has a 12 month low of C$12.12 and a 12 month high of C$15.70.
Corby Spirit and Wine Increases Dividend
About Corby Spirit and Wine
Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd is a Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits and wines. The company derives its revenues from the sale of its owned-brands in Canada and other international markets, as well as earning commissions from the representation of selected non-owned brands in the Canadian marketplace.
