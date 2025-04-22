General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $178.35, but opened at $186.50. General Electric shares last traded at $183.40, with a volume of 1,415,873 shares.

The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after buying an additional 410,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after acquiring an additional 553,104 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.46.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

