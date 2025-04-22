OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $133.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average is $153.33. The stock has a market cap of $235.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

