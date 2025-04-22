Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

QRVO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 421,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,563. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 188.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

