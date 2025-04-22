Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $160.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.92.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. 57,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,454. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This trade represents a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $111,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

