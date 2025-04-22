Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $40,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 44,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

