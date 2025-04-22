Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13,229.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,923 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 78,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

