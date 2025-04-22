Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GCBC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,368. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $359.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,944 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.45 per share, for a total transaction of $51,418.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,619.80. The trade was a 7.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $163,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,363.34. The trade was a 80.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,784 shares of company stock worth $237,409. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

