The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 10,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.31.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

