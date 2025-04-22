Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Down 15.2% in March

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRGGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 225,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,082.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5,400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

