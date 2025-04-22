Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Down 15.2% in March

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 225,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,082.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5,400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

