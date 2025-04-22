Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hippo Stock Performance

HIPO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 18,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,592. Hippo has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $35.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $613.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hippo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $82,349.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,998.50. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $327,810.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 499,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,354,952.64. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,997 shares of company stock worth $1,469,538. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hippo by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hippo by 276.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hippo by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hippo by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HIPO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

