Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Update

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

Oil States International Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Oil States International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 172,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.40. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.33 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

