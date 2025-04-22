Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 27.000-27.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 27.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.8 billion-$74.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.3 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.93.

NYSE LMT opened at $458.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.57 and its 200 day moving average is $494.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lockheed Martin stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

