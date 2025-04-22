Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Camtek stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. 85,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,642. Camtek has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Camtek by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Camtek by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $53,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

