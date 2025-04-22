Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. 536,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,703. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87. Comerica has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Comerica by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,621,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 23.6% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

