Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $21.58 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83,420 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $21,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

General Electric stock opened at $178.22 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $148.83 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.46. The stock has a market cap of $191.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

