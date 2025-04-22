IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,613,960,000 after acquiring an additional 746,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after purchasing an additional 410,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,850,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $133.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

