Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,694,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127,911 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $156,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $9,661,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $13,822,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,253.06. The trade was a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,540,875. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $119.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

