Fayez Sarofim & Co Makes New $939,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 757.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 894.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 636,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 572,399 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Lam Research by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 478,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 427,595 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 50,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.87.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

