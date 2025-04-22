Short Interest in Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Declines By 19.5%

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

CCSO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654. The company has a market cap of $26.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.54. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $22.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

