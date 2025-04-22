Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Update

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Biosciences

In other news, insider Conor Kilroy sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $39,319.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,428.37. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 14,148 shares of company stock valued at $91,434 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aura Biosciences by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after buying an additional 1,404,228 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Aura Biosciences by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,247,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 783,984 shares during the period. B Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $3,885,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 390,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AURA. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

AURA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,029. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $283.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

