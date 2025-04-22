Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $1,064.40 and last traded at $1,060.06. 3,876,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 3,699,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $987.91.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,070.65.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $453.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $954.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $896.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

