Short Interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Decreases By 18.3%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 668,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $27,233.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,137.08. The trade was a 10.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 82,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,666. Bitcoin Depot has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.25). Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 488.33%. The firm had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.50 million.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

