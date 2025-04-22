Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 278.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 41.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $115.00 price objective on Bel Fuse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFA traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. 6,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,228. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.44. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.41 million.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

