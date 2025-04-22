The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 746,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,304,722.66. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Victoria's Secret & Co.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Stories

