HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BCTX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,686. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.34. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $36.60.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.39). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.
