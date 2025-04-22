HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,686. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.34. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.39). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BriaCell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCTX. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.