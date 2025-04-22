Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Price

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.14.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.38. The company had a trading volume of 644,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.78. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,756. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

