Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.95% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 3,657.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

