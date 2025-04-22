Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SUNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $12.25 to $10.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. Sunrise Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.74.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrise Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 44,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $479,867.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,711,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,526,296.58. The trade was a 1.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,243,033 shares of company stock worth $14,701,913 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunrise Realty Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Sunrise Realty Trust worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

