Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 18.1% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $131,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,936,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,530,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $433.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.95. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $277.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

